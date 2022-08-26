Cool and comfortable end of the week, showers and storms return to the forecast

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A seasonable end to the week is ahead, get out and enjoy the sun and comfortable conditions as showers and storms return this weekend.
Pleasant End:
This morning some of the area saw some patchy dense fog as the morning goes on and temperatures start to warm, we will see the fog burn off. However, allow extra time to get to and from your destination as fog could cause an issue in some areas.
A perfect late summer day is on tap for today as temperatures remain in the mid to upper 70's for the day with mostly sunny skies. If you're heading out to City Market tonight, make sure you bring the sunscreen and a light jacket as it might be a little chilly by the river!
Overnight expect cooler conditions to remain as the high-pressure system settles down. Temperatures drop back into the mid 50's for the night another night to give the air conditioner a break!
Mixed Weekend:
Get out and enjoy Saturday as we flip back into another soggy pattern for the start of the work week.
Saturday, we see warmer conditions ahead with temperatures warming into the low 80's for the day cooling into the low 60's for the overnight. Skies remain clear and winds remain calm.
Sunday starts out dry but as the day goes on we will see cloudiness and shower chances increase. While severe weather chances remain low, expect some heavy rain throughout Sunday to Monday time frame.