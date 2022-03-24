 Skip to main content
Construction set to resume on East State Street in Rockford. What you need to know.

Construction
By Breane Lyga

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The busiest street in Rockford is set to get busier. 

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced construction on E. State St. will resume next Wednesday, March 30.

The work zone is between Mill Rd. and Buckley Dr., including the intersection of Perryville Rd. 

Work includes resurfacing, installing new curbs and gutters, sidewalks, signal modifications, and a multi-use path with lighting.

There will be various temporary lane closures in both directions throughout the $6.6 million project, which is anticipated to be completed by the end of June.

