Considine shares thoughts on Damar Hamlin MNF injury

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sean Considine played eight years in the NFL and saw many teammates and opponents get injured throughout his career. But when Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills collapsed on Monday Night Football, Considine was as taken aback as everyone else watching.
"What I saw last night was something I had never seen before," Considine, an assistant coach at Byron, said. "I was sitting with my wife watching Monday Night Football and our kids were running around. Right away I told her, 'There's no way these guys are playing again.'"
And they didn't, with the NFL announcing the game will not be resumed this week. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field, with first responders getting his heartbeat restored. The Bills kept their focus on Hamlin's health.
"I thought Sean McDermott being the head coach, I thought he did a phenomenal job," Considine said. "I played for Sean for four years in Philadelphia. He's just a standup guy. I thought he handled the situation as well as he could have. I think everybody's focus went to Damar and his family and rightfully so."
It's a situation the Byron football community knows all too well.
"We actually had a kid about two years before I started coaching in Byron that went down with a similar event to this where CPR had to get performed," Considine said. "Thankfully, we had a trainer on staff and a coach on staff that were prepared for that type of event. As a father of five, it makes me wonder if I should redo my CPR courses and stuff like that. You just never know when something like that is going to happen in front of you and boy you'd like to be prepared for that moment. Thankfully those guys were."
That Byron player turned out to be OK. Now the country is wishing the best for Damar Hamlin.