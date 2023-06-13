Conditions will quickly bounce back after a cooler and rainy Tuesday

Rainy and gloomy weather takes over today as cooler temperatures also move in before we quickly bounce back as early as tomorrow.
Tuesday morning brings showers through the area with some seeing pockets of heavy rain. Temperatures this morning have dropped into the middle 50's for a slightly warmer start.
Off and on showers are expected through the rest of the day with cloudy skies remaining. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60's for a cooler say as well.
Most of the showers will exit by the evening as we dry off overnight. Rain totals will fall under quarter an inch for most with today's activity not providing much relief for the dry conditions that are developing.
Cloud cover will begin to move out overnight and into Wednesday morning with some sunshine making a quickly return. Temperatures will also quickly bounce back as we warm into the lower 80's for the middle of the week.
Sunny skies are expected on Thursday and Friday as temperatures stay in the 80's. There is a low chance for rain into Thursday afternoon. Dry conditions are expected for Friday and most of Saturday.
Showers look to return late Saturday into Sunday for Father's Day. There is still come uncertainty with the weekend's chances for rain, stay tuned for more.