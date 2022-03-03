Conditions stay quiet for the rest of the week before active weather returns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures today felt cooler as well slowly through the rest of the week as conditions stay quiet ahead of an active Saturday.
Quiet for now:
This afternoon temperatures struggled to climb out of the middle 30's as cooler air has settled in for our Thursday. The rest of the evening will stay quiet as gloomy conditions dominate. Later tonight, temperatures will fall into the middle 20's for another cooler night.
Our Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies as we'll see some improvement with the temperatures. Forecast highs are expected to reach the middle 40's as we stay dry as winds will be slightly breezier. Winds may gust up to 20 to 25 miles per hour.
Friday night brings a slight chance for showers with most staying dry as overnight lows fall into the middle to upper 30's. Winds will remain breezy through early Saturday as well ahead of the active weather that is expected to reach us into the evening on Saturday.
Turning active:
Heading into the weekend, most of Saturday morning is trending to stay dry with some scattered showers to arrive after noon. The early afternoon will see heavier rain slowly building in as we head into the evening hours.
Along with some rain during the day, temperatures on Saturday will soar into the middle to upper 60's for a well above average day. With the warmer temperatures, thunderstorms may develop and reach our area into the evening hours.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for almost all of our viewing area, primarily west of I-39. This marginal risk is a 1 out of 5 for the potential of severe storms. The greatest risk stays well to our west into Iowa.
These storms will reach the Stateline after 5 p/m and spill over into the evening as most of the activity is expected to exit around midnight. Some showers may still linger into the early morning hours of Sunday before it all exits for the rest of Sunday.
The biggest concern with these storms will be strong winds, but we will know more details as we get closer to the weekend.
The end of the weekend will be dry with some cloud cover as temperatures will climb int other upper 40's for a slightly cooler day. Breezy conditions will remain as winds may gust up to 30 to 35 miles per hour.