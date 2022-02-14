Conditions stay quiet ahead of an active midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With some flurries possible this morning, the first of this week stays quiet ahead of an active and warmer midweek.
First half:
We kick off the new week with a chance for some flurries early as cooler temperatures will stick around for now. Temperatures this morning have dropped into the lower teens as the afternoon will bring us back into the upper 20's.
This morning features a chance for brief flurries, but a majority of the area will stay dry. Cloud cover will be seen early as the afternoon will see some clearing allowing sunshine to return.
With partly sunny skies expected this afternoon, conditions stay dry even for tonight as mostly cloudy skies return. Temperatures fall into the middle teens before we see even warmer conditions into Tuesday.
Tuesday will be another dry day with mostly cloudy skies likely. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30's, pushing 40 degrees as breezy winds return. Winds may gust up to 25-30 miles per hour. Tuesday night will stay dry with our next system reaching us into Wednesday.
Messy system:
As we head into the middle of the week, Wednesday morning will start out dry but cloudy as rain showers begin to build in by late morning into the early afternoon. Rain showers will spill over a majority of the area for the rest of Wednesday afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 40's but they will begin to significantly drop into the evening resulting in the rain showers transitioning into freezing rain. As temperatures drop below freezing, the Stateline will see just snow showers into Thursday morning.
With the event still being a couple days out, some models are still disagreeing when it comes to snow totals but make sure you're staying tuned to the forecast as more details become clearer.
Once this messy system exits, we'll be left with lots of sunshine as temperatures return to the 20's ahead of another milder stretch in the extended forecast.