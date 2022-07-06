Conditions slowly dry out before more rain returns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Wednesday morning will slowly dry out as chances for rain return as soon as tomorrow.
Brief break:
Light showers are moving through early this morning as we'll slowly dry off leaving us with a brief break from any active weather. Cloud cover will stay with us throughout the day, but you may see some peaks of sunshine.
Temperatures will climb into the upper 70's, lower 80's for a slightly cooler day but humidity will stick around. Dew points will stay within the lower 70's as we slowly drop through the 60's as dry air returns into the weekend.
Chances for rain may return as early as tonight with more rain expected for your Thursday.
Another chance:
With most of the day stay dry, spotty showers may build back in overnight as chances for rain will increase into Thursday morning.
Widespread rain will build in through the morning, becoming more scattered into the afternoon and evening. There may be pockets of heavy rain, stay tuned for a potential flash flooding risk to return as some areas already saw over 3 inches of rain so far this week.
Some showers may linger overnight into early Friday morning but most of Friday is trending to stay dry.
Temperatures will stay within the lower 80's for several days as we slowly warm up into the weekend. Sunshine will also return into the weekend as we dry off.