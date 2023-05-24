Conditions remain cooler until the holiday weekend

The weather behind Wednesday's cold front keeps the summer heat away for several days. We eventually get the heat back and more very soon.
Temperatures fall to brisk levels in the 40s overnight. The weather turns mostly cloudy and remains breezy.
Thursday cools a little more. After a chilly start, temperatures only warm into the upper 60s. A few spots may just get to 70 degrees. The weather turns sunny after a cloudy start.
Conditions remain dry for another day in a row. We may not see rain again until next week, growing our rainfall deficit as you'll see in the forecast.
Friday starts another warming trend. We reach the middle 70s with a mostly sunny sky.
We remain sunny and dry with low humidity this holiday weekend. Temperatures return to the 80s by Sunday, then we may jump into the 90s as June starts up.