Conditions keep warming up under a sunny pattern

We get another little preview of summer weather in the coming days. Soak up the sun and warmth, as it goes away for a bit this weekend.
After a cool night, temperatures heat up a little more Wednesday. Under another bright sunny sky, highs jump to near 80 degrees. The breeze remains light, just like Tuesday.
Thursday is the 3rd one in a row with comfortable, sunny, and warm conditions. Temperatures reach into the low 80s for most spots.
Friday snaps the dry and sunny stretch. Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout the day. Despite all of the rain and clouds, temperatures remain in the upper 70s.
Saturday trends dry for now, so that's something to keep an eye on as you make your weekend plans. Temperatures remain in the upper 70s.
Mother's Day may end up being a rainy day, so have some indoor plans in mind for mom. Temperatures cool to the upper 60s. We likely rebound back to the 70s with more sunshine next week.