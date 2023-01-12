 Skip to main content
Conditions feel like January again (briefly)

  • Updated
Spotty flurries and drizzle may produce an icy spot or two by Friday morning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Wintry weather has been hard to come by since the end of December. We briefly get into typical January weather before March-like conditions quickly come back.

Scattered flurries and/or freezing drizzle sweep through before midnight and could provide an icy spot or two overnight and into early Friday morning. While we won't pick up much more than a dusting for snow, watch for slippery patches. 

Friday stays dry and cloudy, while temperatures only warm into the upper 20s to low 30s. This is typical weather for this time of year. Since the end of December, we've only had a couple "average" days. The rest have been much warmer than average.

We quickly get back into spring-like weather. Saturday brings another day of much-needed sunshine, while temperatures are back above freezing. By Sunday, clouds and March temperatures return. Highs hit the 40s for another time this month.

Spring weather is in full effect Monday. Temperatures may push 50 degrees again with soaking rain showers. We may trend back to colder weather by the end of the week, with potentially active weather. That may mean snow instead of rain late in the week.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

