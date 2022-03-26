Community networks with local businesses at Stateline Business Expo

ROCKTON (WREX) — Area businesses line up to connect with the community this weekend at a local high school.
Businesses from all across the Stateline are at Hononegah High School this weekend for the 2022 Stateline Business Expo.
The weekend-long event is a way for the community to connect with and learn more about the resources that are locally available.
"We have contractors, like ourselves, that are willing to step forward and say 'We do good business', and so you get a chance to see what option fits you best," says Mark Hurd, Owner of Rockford Siding and Windows. "Whether it's with my company or with my competitor's company, you get to see your options that are available to you."
This year's expo featured healthcare providers, educational services, youth sports organizers, and many other kinds of organizations and providers.
Organizers say the expo is also a way for families to come out and have some fun over the weekend.
"We're moving beyond the pandemic and we're able to get back to business as usual in the Stateline," says Ryan Rydell. "We're happy to have all of these amazing businesses here, supporting it, supporting their community."
The Stateline Business Expo returned to Hononegah in 2020 after the school's former field house collapsed in 2015. It was not held in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you missed the expo Saturday, Sunday's session runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hononegah High School is located at 307 Salem St. in Rockton.