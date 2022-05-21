Community leaders hold public safety forum to hear concerns of Rockford area residents

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Leaders in Winnebago County held a public safety forum in Rockford Saturday to discuss solutions about crime in the community.
Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd, Winnebago County Deputy Chief Tammie Stanley, and State Representative Dave Vella, led Saturday's forum at Rockford University, talking about efforts to stop violence in Rockford and surrounding areas.
Vella says it is important to give members of the community a chance to face their leaders about issues that they are concerned about.
"Engagement leads to trust, engagement leads to people understanding that I'm out there trying to do something," Vella says. "They're out here trying to do something and the more we engage, the more trust we have."
Some of the topics brought up throughout the discussion included new bills and laws to curb violence as well as efforts by law enforcement to combat illegal activities, from shootings to illegal ATV use on city streets.
Rockford saw its ninth murder of the year last Sunday, when a 21-year-old woman died after a triple shooting on Seminary St.
Also last weekend, a man was murdered at Neighbors Bar and Grill in Loves Park, the city's second murder this year.
Vella says he hopes to have more discussions with community members in the future.