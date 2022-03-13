Community hosts vigil for Garden Prairie family who lost five people to a house fire

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The last week was a somber one in Boone County as a tragic fire on Monday rocked the community.
In that fire, five died and six more were sent to the hospital.
The following days showed a community rallying together to support the victims and their remaining family. Tens of thousands of dollars were raised and several clothing donations were handed out.
The community continued to try and lift up the family at a vigil on Sunday night at Belvidere High School.
There community members, coworkers, friends and family came to show support and talk about the legacy of those lost.
"They're my family," said one family member. "I'm going to miss those girls and I'm going to miss Manny, but one thing they always showed is that they were there for you. If you needed help they were there."
There were also some encouraging updates about the people who were sent to the hospital because of the fire. Some were released, others are making positive progress.
If you want to help the family, call 219-802-6338 or message Tom Jerry on Facebook.