Community Afrobeats Classes blend history with music and dancing

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local dance company is blending history with dancing as Black History Month comes to a close.
The Rockford Dance Company has been celebrating Black History Month with their Community Afrobeats Class series.
The classes, taught by Aaliyah Novoa, involve learning about African culture while dancing to a blend of music genres that connect dancers to their roots.
The Afrobeats classes focus on the cultures and history of Western and Southern Africa all while having fun and learning about new forms of dance.
Novoa says that these classes can play an important role in promoting diversity in dancing and in the community.
"Just anywhere for the Rockford area, I feel like we need to diversify more, and we need to be accepting of all different cultures," Novoa says. "Especially within the dance community, and I feel like this style of dance is not seen enough here."
The Community Afrobeats Classes will continue every Sunday from Noon to 1 p.m. through March 27. Registration is $10.
The Rockford Dance Company is located at 711 N. Main St.