Commercial fire in Janesville, no injuries reported

JANESVILLE -- On May 12 at 9:40 p.m., Janesville Fire Department units responded to the 1900 Block of East Milwaukee Street for report of a commercial fire.
Upon arrival, units discovered heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building where a fire on the exterior wall was located.
The fire had extended up the exterior of the wall to the roof line of the building.
Within minutes of the Fire Department's arrival, the commercial fire was brought under control.
There was minor extension of the fire into the interior of the business.
The cause of the fire appeared to be discarded smoking materials discarded into a plastic container located near the back door of the business.
The business was closed and not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.