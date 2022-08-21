Comfortable weather week ahead with dry and seasonable weather expected

ROCKFORD (WREX) —After a foggy start to the day, skies have turned mostly sunny with a few clouds popping up.
Rest of the day:
A few scattered showers are possible in mainly Rock, Walworth, and McHenry Counties as the system that brought us showers yesterday moves east. Most of the area remains dry
Temperatures have been quite comfortable this afternoon, the clouds and light northerly breeze are keeping temperatures sitting in the upper 70's to low 80's. Tonight skies remain partly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the upper 50's to low 60's.
The week ahead remains comfortable and dry as a high-pressure system settles in.
Start of the Week:
Monday through Wednesday skies remain sunny with very few clouds, daytime temperatures sit in the low 80's and nighttime temperatures drop to the low 60's. Light breezes are expected throughout the week.
There is a slight chance for showers as a cold front moves through Thursday into Friday. Because of the timing of this frontal passage temperatures for Friday could be a bit cooler than normal sitting in the upper 70's.
Looking ahead:
Warmer and drier conditions settle in for next weekend as temperatures get into the low to mid 80's with very sunny skies. Showers return for the day on Sunday with the chance of some scattered storms.