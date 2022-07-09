Comfortable weather settles in for a couple days

ROCKORD (WREX) — Just in time for the weekend, the weather stays quiet and comfortable. We may see this kind of weather more often than not over the next week or so.
Pleasant weekend:
With a large area of high pressure nearby, we barely see a cloud over this weekend. Drier air and slightly cool conditions for this time of year should make for a comfortable couple of days.
Saturday stays in the upper 70s, or right around 80 degrees. While the sunshine can quickly lead to sunburn if you aren't careful, the good air quality and low allergen levels should make it easy to get outdoors.
Sunday is very similar, with a lot of sunshine and a lack of humidity. Temperatures get slightly warmer and into the low 80s.
Enjoy the quiet and dry conditions now, as hot and humid weather returns Monday. A chance for showers and storms may not be far away, either.
Stormy Monday?:
Monday could be the day we see some rain return. However, the rain chances remain low for now.
A complex of storms striking Iowa and Minnesota Sunday night may take aim at our region. However, there's a chance it may fizzle out before getting here, or stay to our north.
Later in the day, a cold front moves through the Midwest. This could spark some thunderstorms, but again chances remain low. If storms get going, watch out for downpours, gusty winds, and lots of lightning.
We could use the rainfall. Despite seeing flash flooding last week, the summer season remains an inch or so below average for rain.
Outside of the low rain chances, look for a hot and humid day to start next week. Temperatures get to near 90 degrees, which muggy air building in.
Sunny summer weather:
Behind Monday's cold front, we get back to warm, sunny, and comfortable weather for a few days.
Tuesday through Thursday next week stay in the low 80s, with a lot of sunshine. The humidity drops again, so we have pleasant conditions to enjoy.
Next week some hot and humid weather may return. Temperatures look to jump into or near the 90s, with the muggy air bubbling up again. For now, rain chances remain low to nonexistent.