Comfortable weather sets in before the heat and humidity returns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The next few days will stay comfortable and sunny before the heat and humidity returns.
Feeling comfortable:
The rest of the out Friday will stay dry and sunny as temperatures begin to drop out of the middle 80's. Later tonight, we'll fall into the middle 50's for a cooler night as mostly clear skies remain.
Dew points today only reached into the 50's as dry and comfortable air will settle in for today and even into the weekend.
Heading into the weekend, areas of high pressure will taek over much of the Midwest as we'll stay dry and sunny. Temperatures for Saturday will struggle to climb out of the upper 70's with dew points staying within the 40's.
Very pleasant weather is expected for tomorrow as we'll slowly warm into Sunday. Forecast highs on Sunday are set to reach the middle 80's as humidity slowly begins to return.
By Monday, the 90's will return along with more humid weather.
Hot and humid:
Next week will be off to an awfully warm start. Sunshine will still dominate as the 90's return into Monday. Highs will climb into the middle 90's before the upper 90's set in for Tuesday.
Dew points will also be within the upper 60's. Heat index values will soar into the triple digits. We may see some showers move through come Wednesday helping temperatures drop into the 80's but the 90's may creep back into the next weekend.