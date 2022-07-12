 Skip to main content
Comfortable weather keeps going for a couple days

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Conditions won't change much until the end of the week, which means comfortable weather for us for a few more days. Watch out for rain chances as you make your weekend plans.

Overall, high pressure remains parked in the Midwest, keeping the sunny, warm, and dry weather going. The humidity stays low for a couple more days.

There could be one slight interruption by early Wednesday morning. A really weak cold front moves in from Wisconsin by sunrise and could spark a few scattered sprinkles. Overall, not much for rain comes our way, so plan on a mainly dry morning.

Wednesday and Thursday remain similar: low humidity, lots of sunshine, and highs in the low 80s. We may get into the 50s Wednesday night, giving us a little cool weather for once.

The end of the week switches things up a bit. Strong thunderstorms may sweep through Friday morning with downpours, lighting, and gusty winds. There is still a chance this complex misses us, so stay tuned through the week on how this evolves.

Saturday trends drier, then scattered showers and storms may return on Sunday. 

Temperatures won't change much and stay in the low to middle 80s. Some heat and humidity build in by next week. We may see the 90s for a few days in a row.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

