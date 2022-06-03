Comfortable weather continues today with showers expected into the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Calm, comfortable and quiet day is ahead for the end of the week. Scattered showers and storms return for the weekend.
Quiet end:
A high-pressure system keeps us dry and quiet throughout the day today. We'll see highs in the upper 70's which is right around average for this time of year. If you do have any plans for burning anything outside keep an eye on it as the dry conditions and light winds, make perfect conditions for fires to get out of control fast.
Tonight, is a perfect sleeping night with temperatures in the 50's with calm winds and clear skies. Get out and enjoy the sun today as we have unsettled weather heading into the weekend.
Showery weekend weather:
Temperatures remain similar into Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70's across the Stateline. We do see some cloudiness and showers into the morning hours. We have a break in the rainy conditions into the afternoon and evening before the second-round returns.
Scattered showers and storms may return Saturday evening. These showers could be heavy in nature and bring thunder and lightning as well. When thunder roars get indoors, keep an eye to the sky for the afternoon and be ready to readjust your plans.
It's a rinse and repeat type of weekend with scattered showers likely for Sunday morning and again into the overnight hours. Temperatures remain in the 70's for Sunday as well.
Unsettled weather continues into the work week as well.
Below average week:
This upcoming week is similar to the weekend with the chance of some hit or miss showers and storms. While each day won't be a washout expect some showery activity into the week ahead.
Temperatures remain below average into the week ahead as well, daytime highs getting into the low 70's with overnight lows getting into the 50's.