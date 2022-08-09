 Skip to main content
...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest near 14.0
feet Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Comfortable summer weather settles in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We won't see much else but sunshine for the majority of the week. This pattern may change by the weekend, however.

The rest of Tuesday remains quiet and pleasant. Temperatures stay in the 70s through the evening, then drop to the 50s overnight. Because of clear and calm conditions, some fog may develop by sunrise. 

After some patchy fog in the morning, the rest of Wednesday is sunny and warmer. Temperatures return to the 80s, with slightly higher humidity. The day won't feel muggy, however. 

We need as much dry weather that we can get. Flood warnings have been extended through at least Wednesday evening.

A cold front passes by Wednesday night, and may generate a sprinkle or two early Thursday. Dry and cooler weather moves back in, with temperatures back in the upper 70s. The humidity drops comfortably low for Thursday and Friday. Friday is very similar, with sunshine and upper 70s.

This weekend jumps back to the low 80s, with partly cloudy weather both days. There is a slight chance for spotty showers and storms both days. However, we may only see one round of rain between the two days, so this weekend is by far not a washout. 

We jump back and forth between the low 80s and upper 70s next week, with another rain chance Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

