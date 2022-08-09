Comfortable summer weather settles in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We won't see much else but sunshine for the majority of the week. This pattern may change by the weekend, however.
The rest of Tuesday remains quiet and pleasant. Temperatures stay in the 70s through the evening, then drop to the 50s overnight. Because of clear and calm conditions, some fog may develop by sunrise.
After some patchy fog in the morning, the rest of Wednesday is sunny and warmer. Temperatures return to the 80s, with slightly higher humidity. The day won't feel muggy, however.
We need as much dry weather that we can get. Flood warnings have been extended through at least Wednesday evening.
A cold front passes by Wednesday night, and may generate a sprinkle or two early Thursday. Dry and cooler weather moves back in, with temperatures back in the upper 70s. The humidity drops comfortably low for Thursday and Friday. Friday is very similar, with sunshine and upper 70s.
This weekend jumps back to the low 80s, with partly cloudy weather both days. There is a slight chance for spotty showers and storms both days. However, we may only see one round of rain between the two days, so this weekend is by far not a washout.
We jump back and forth between the low 80s and upper 70s next week, with another rain chance Tuesday.