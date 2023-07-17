Comfortable summer weather is in place now that the smoke it out

A cold front pushed the wildfire smoke, the higher humidity, and any rain chances out of the region for a few days. We get a couple days of gorgeous summer weather before some of those return.
Over the rest of the night, the wildfire smoke continues to drift away from us to the south. We'll have good air quality into Tuesday morning. Overnight temperatures dip to the middle 50s.
Tuesday warms up a little and returns to the low 80s for most spots. The weather provides a sunny sky, low humidity, and moderate air quality (which is good for the majority of people).
By Wednesday, the weather remains the same with the exception of the humidity. Slightly muggy air moves back into the region. Look for highs in the middle 80s.
An area of low pressure sweeps in Thursday, bringing a chance for isolated showers and storms. Our temperatures won't change, as we stay in the middle 80s, with the air staying muggy.
Once the low moves past, the air turns back to warm and comfortable. Friday is dry, sunny, and warm with highs in the low 80s. The humidity drops again, so conditions are comfortable for the end of the work week.
Saturday is similar to Friday (sunny, dry, comfortable), then Sunday could bring rain chances back to the region, especially later in the day. We will see the muggy air creep in again, along with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. The 90s might be possible at times early next week, with muggy air making it feel even hotter.