Comfortable conditions stick around into the start of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a showery Saturday, conditions are like a flip of a coin today. Sunny skies and cooler conditions continue into the week ahead.
Gorgeous Sunday:
A high-pressure system is dominating our weather today and will continue to impact our weather into the week ahead. Today started with a little bit of patchy fog, that cleared leaving behind very comfortable conditions.
Temperatures warmed into the upper 70's with a breezy wind from the northwest. Dew points dropped as well making it feel like a early spring day rather than the last weekend of June. Temperatures tonight could fall into the low to mid 50's tonight with mostly clear skies.
The final few days of June sees temperatures warm each and every day, with Monday being the pick of the week.
Staying Comfortable:
Monday has temperatures that feel rather cool for the end of June, temperatures will feel like May or November, only getting into the low to mid 70's with comfortable dew points and some fair-weather clouds throughout the day.
Tuesday is the same as Monday except temperatures warm a bit into the upper 70's to low 80's. As the day goes on the chance for showers and thunderstorms increase as a cold-front pushes into the area. Showers remain isolated in nature and are gone by Wednesday.
Temperatures continue their upward warming trend for Wednesday, as they warm into the upper 80's to low 90's the good thing is that humidity remains low, making for a dry heat type of day.
Incoming changes:
Thursday hits the peak of the warming trend as temperatures reach into the low 90's with sunny skies and low humidity as well.
Showers return for Thursday night into Friday afternoon, allowing for temperatures to cool into the low to mid 80's. Right now the holiday weekend looks dry however the forecast could change as the week progresses.