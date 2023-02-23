ComEd works to restore power as woman details close call with power line

PECATONICA (WREX) — Thousands of people around the area have experienced power outages in the past 24 hours. ComEd crews are putting in long hours to try to restore power to Northern Illinois.
Donna Wellman of Pecatonica was one of those people hoping to get her power restored. She watched from her home as the power went out Wednesday night.
"Boom boom, explosions," Wellman says she heard as she watched from her window. "One, two, then I'm like, I think that wire just hit my car."
Wellman shared her first thought after confirming a power line landed on her car.
"I hope my car didn't blow up," she said.
The car was not damaged, and she got it started no trouble Thursday around noon. Wires were down around her neighborhood just a few blocks from downtown Pecatonica.
"Seeing the wires just dangling on the street," Wellman said. "It was scary."
She lost power around 5 o'clock Wednesday evening.
"We covered up with a lot of blankets, stayed warm," she said. "I left here at 4:30 this morning and walked to work."
After getting off work from Mike's One Stop, Wellman walked just around the corner from her house to find a ComEd crew working to restore power.
"So thankful that they are here, thank you, thank you," she said.
This crew, like many others around the region, is putting in long hours to try to get the power restored. Wellman walked up her stairs and her porch light did not turn on. But when she went inside her home to double check the power, she came back outside with elation.
"It's on," she exclaimed to the ComEd workers as she walked down the stairs.
"People like that, it definitely makes you feel good because we're the ones out here in the cold," ComEd worker Ryan Davis said. "It stinks when your power is out, but there's close to a hundred thousand people out. We do what we can to get to it as fastly as possible and as safely as possible."
A neighborhood is restored, while others around Northern Illinois anticipate the moment their lights come back on.