ComEd working to restore power around Northern Illinois

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Illinois...

Rock River At Afton affecting Rock and Winnebago Counties.

Fox River Near Berlin affecting Green Lake County.

Fox River Lower Near New Munster affecting Lake and Kenosha
Counties.

Wisconsin River At Portage affecting Columbia County.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 400 AM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rock River at Afton.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.1 feet, Floodwaters affect property of a home on
South Christian Road on the east side of the river in the Afton
area.  There is minor erosional flood damage to lowland and
agricultural land in the Afton and Janesville areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning and continue rising to a crest of 9.2
feet early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.2 feet on 03/14/1944.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 1 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Thu  Fri  Sat  Sun
Afton           9.0   8.0   8.72  3 pm 4/05   8.8  9.0  9.0  9.2

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Afton           8.76  4 am 4/05        -0.01       9.20  7 pm 4/11


&&

ComEd working to restore power around Northern Illinois

Piles of hail

DIXON (WREX) — With strong storms knocking out power Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, ComEd crews were hard at work getting power back for people around the area. ComEd sent about 1,300 workers to help restore power quickly.

"We've seen that we've been able to get to it pretty quickly and get people back up as quickly and safely as possible," ComEd spokesperson John Schoen said. "We know that being out is inconvenient. It seems like for the spring it's been storm after storm after storm."

The forecast eases up a bit over the next week, giving people a chance to breathe after consecutive strong storms within a matter of days. ComEd wants to remind people if they see a downed power line, stay away from it and give them a call to report it. You can track outages by using ComEd's outage map.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

