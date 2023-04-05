ComEd working to restore power around Northern Illinois

DIXON (WREX) — With strong storms knocking out power Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, ComEd crews were hard at work getting power back for people around the area. ComEd sent about 1,300 workers to help restore power quickly.
"We've seen that we've been able to get to it pretty quickly and get people back up as quickly and safely as possible," ComEd spokesperson John Schoen said. "We know that being out is inconvenient. It seems like for the spring it's been storm after storm after storm."
The forecast eases up a bit over the next week, giving people a chance to breathe after consecutive strong storms within a matter of days. ComEd wants to remind people if they see a downed power line, stay away from it and give them a call to report it. You can track outages by using ComEd's outage map.