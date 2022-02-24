ComEd, BBB warn of scammers using online payment networks to scam customers

CHICAGO (WREX) — ComEd and the Better Business Bureau are warning of scammers using online payment networks that have tricked customers out of thousands of dollars in January.
ComEd says they have gotten more than 240 reports of scams from their customers, a more than 150% increase from one year ago. The scammers have taken more than $27,000 in just the one month.
"The ease of using mobile pay apps has made the process of scamming customers more efficient for imposters," said Melissa Washington, ComEd's Chief Customer Officer and Senior Vice President of Customer Operations. "As scammers alter their schemes, ComEd will be there to alert customers of the latest attempts to con them out of money and personal information."
In the scam, ComEd customers are usually called, but sometimes contacted by text or email, and demanded to pay a certain amount to an account or face immediate loss of service.
The scammers tell the customers to pay through payment networks like Cash App, QuickPay, Venmo and Zelle, which, according to the BBB, have higher transaction limits than pre-paid cash cards.
Dennis Horton, Director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau, says that scammers are using the newer technology to exploit unsuspecting victims.
"Along with impersonating utility representatives, there are fake calls and emails from the IRS, Social Security, and other government officials demanding immediate payments," Horton said. "A lot of scams the BBB sees are based on unconventional payment methods. That is the tip-off to the rip-off. Never give out personal information or send money until you have contacted the company directly to check your account status."
ComEd says they will never call or come to a customer's home or business to ask for direct payment with a pre-paid cash card, cryptocurrency or third-party payment app, adding they will never demand immediate payment or ask for personal information, such as a Social Security number, driver's license number or bank information.
"ComEd takes seriously its responsibility to help our customers protect themselves, and we realize scammers prey on those they suspect may be behind in their bills," Melissa Washington said. "That is why we offer a number of payment-assistance options, including flexible payment options, financial assistance and usage alerts for current bills."
All ComEd field employees wear a uniform with the ComEd logo and will display a company ID badge. ComEd advises that they are in the process of changing to a new logo, and that the older logo may be seen on uniforms until it is completely phased out.
ComEd urges anyone who thinks they have been a target or victim of a scam to call them at 1-800-EDISON-1.