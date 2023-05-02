'ComEd 4' convicted of bribery conspiracy in Chicago

UPDATE: Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty have all been convicted of bribery conspiracy.

Representative Bradley Fritts released the following statement on the conclusion of the trial:

"This trial is just one example of the disappointing and corrupt behavior that has plagued our state government for years. This is why I filed House Bill 2964, which would have placed term limits on leadership positions in the General Assembly. Unfortunately, this bill never moved past the Rules Committee. As members of the General Assembly, it is our responsibility to work together and finally pass some serious reform to prevent his corruption from continuing. To the people of District 74, I can promise that I will continue to act ethically in the Illinois General Assembly. As a representative of our community, it is my duty to uphold strong moral values, and to urge others to do the same."

House Republican Leader Tony McCombie also released a statement:

"We have had an opportunity to tackle ethics in our statehouse for years. This trial has been a costly seven week reminder of just what is wrong in state government. This guilty verdict has proven that the system of doing business in Springfield is broken. This should not have been the first step to rooting out corruption in Illinois, but after today, it is clear there must be a sense of urgency in bringing back the people's trust in state government."

CHICAGO — Jurors have reached a verdict in the high-profile trial for the so-called "ComEd 4," who are accused of seeking favors for Illinois' largest electric utility by arranging $1.3 million in contracts and payments for associates of a powerful state politician.

The verdict comes after a week of deliberations, which began last Tuesday. It was not immediately clear when the decision would be announced.

The four people on trial are former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty. All have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including bribery conspiracy.

Madigan is not in court and faces his own trial in April 2024, after being charged with racketeering in a separate indictment. He was, however, a key part of the evidence presented over 17 days.

Central to the current trial is an allegation that ComEd paid $1.3 million to five Madigan allies through various intermediaries, including a consulting firm owned by Doherty. The recipients of that money allegedly did little or no work for it, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane MacArthur said the defendants knew it.

Assistant U.S. Atty. Amar Bhacu told jurors the defendants were careful not to disclose their alleged scheme.

“We are not talking about amateurs here. We are not talking checkers; we are talking chess. When it came to chess, Mr. McClain and the others were grand masters at corruption,” he said.

The government said legislation pulled ComEd back from the brink of bankruptcy.

The defendants say there was no criminal conspiracy, but they were building good will, just as any good lobbyist would have done.

