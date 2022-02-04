Collier Garden apartment complex to get new telehealth center from community grant

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Vital healthcare services will be going to more Rockford residents.
NiReach, formerly known as the Winnebago County Housing Authority, announced Friday that almost $14,482 in grant money is going to the Collier Garden Apartments in Rockford.
The money will be going to a Wellness and Telehealth Center at the apartment complex, which will provide a private and safe place for residents to meet with their healthcare providers, either in-person or virtually.
The grant money is coming from the Dr. Louis and Violet Rubin Fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois' Community Grants Program.
Officials at NiReach say they are thankful for the ability to help provide healthcare services to those who need it.
"We are excited to have the opportunity to bring excellent healthcare services directly to the residents we serve," says Dina Getty, NiReach Board Chairperson. "We thank the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois for supporting this valuable program. We are also grateful to the valuable partners."
NiReach officials say most Collier Garden residents do not have the necessary computer skills to hold telehealth sessions on their own, while less than half of residents have a valid driver's license or a car.
NiReach will be partnering with several healthcare agencies, including Crusader Community Health, University of Illinois Mile Square Healthcare, Healthcare Plus, OSF St. Anthony School of Nursing and Oak Street Health.
The existing building, previously a beauty salon, will be demolished and reconstructed in partnership with YouthBuild Rockford, who gives at-risk young adults an education and development skills to get a job in construction and engineering.
Wellness, continuing care and physical therapy visits will be provided at the center. Counselors and psychiatrists will also be available for mental health visits.