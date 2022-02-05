College fair allows students to learn more about Historically Black Colleges and Universities

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local students got a chance to look at several colleges both near and far away from the Rockford area.
The Rockford Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosted the first annual Historically Black College and University Fair Saturday at Rock Valley College.
Students met with representatives from various local colleges as well as HBCUs from across the country. Some of the colleges at the fair included Howard University, Alabama State University and Morehouse College.
Luevinus Muhammad, Director of Student Life and Intercultural Student Services at Rock Valley College, says Rockford-area natives that graduated from HBCUs can help students access the information they need to succeed in life.
"In many cases, things happen because of what you don't know about," Muhammad says. "We really want to make sure that our community is well abreast and understands all of the resources that are here and available to them in the Winnebago County area."
Financial aid representatives also gave a seminar on how to fill out scholarships as well as a financial seminar for both students and their parents.
The event was co-sponsored by the Rock Valley Intercultural Student Services and the Freeport and Rockford Chapters of the NAACP.