...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle expected.
Addtional ice accumulation of a glaze to locally one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are likely due to icy
roads, including along portions of area interstates. Bridges and
overpasses as well as less travel roads, and untreated roads,
sidewalks, and parking lots are most vulnerable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As temperatures to continue to drop this
evening, any non frozen moisture on roads may freeze into black
ice.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Colder week provides more chances for wintry showers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rain showers and freezing rain exit the forecast, but we aren't done with wintry weather just yet. Snow may be on the way later this week.

The weather dries out yet remains icy in spots through Tuesday night. Watch out for patches of ice from earlier showers, as well as any lingering water on the roads freezing up. Travel conditions should slowly improve through Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is our buffer day between weather systems. The day remains partly sunny and cold, with highs in the middle 20s. This is over 10 degrees below average. Wind chills remain in the single digits to teens.

Snow showers return Thursday, mainly during the evening to overnight hours. We may pick up a couple inches or more for snowfall, so stay tuned throughout the week for updates on how impactful this next system may be.

The weather stays quiet for a longer stretch starting Friday. We slowly get some warmth back as well. Friday stays in the upper 20s, then the weekend warms into the low 30s. We have a chance to see the 40s as the month winds down.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

