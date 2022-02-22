Colder week provides more chances for wintry showers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rain showers and freezing rain exit the forecast, but we aren't done with wintry weather just yet. Snow may be on the way later this week.
The weather dries out yet remains icy in spots through Tuesday night. Watch out for patches of ice from earlier showers, as well as any lingering water on the roads freezing up. Travel conditions should slowly improve through Wednesday morning.
Wednesday is our buffer day between weather systems. The day remains partly sunny and cold, with highs in the middle 20s. This is over 10 degrees below average. Wind chills remain in the single digits to teens.
Snow showers return Thursday, mainly during the evening to overnight hours. We may pick up a couple inches or more for snowfall, so stay tuned throughout the week for updates on how impactful this next system may be.
The weather stays quiet for a longer stretch starting Friday. We slowly get some warmth back as well. Friday stays in the upper 20s, then the weekend warms into the low 30s. We have a chance to see the 40s as the month winds down.