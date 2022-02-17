Cold weather lingers after snow ends

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Snow showers exit the forecast by the end of the work week, but wintry weather holds on a while longer. We face more very brisk weather ahead.
Chilly Friday:
Thursday's light snow showers exit the Stateline quickly, with the rest of the night turning dry and very chilly. Under a clearing sky, temperatures bottom out in the single digits. Wind chills hit the single digits below zero.
Friday starts sunny and chilly, then slowly warms back to average. We'll see highs return to the low 30's. The weather turns cloudy by the end of the day, ahead of one last burst of snow for a few days.
Flurries are likely Friday evening ahead of a cold front. While we won't see much for snowfall, a dusting to a few tenths of an inch is possible.
Cold start, warm finish:
The chilly weather hangs around for the start of the weekend. Saturday falls back to the low 20s, with wind chills in the single digits throughout the day. This is due to breezy northwest winds gusting to 30 mph. The weather remains sunny and dry.
Sunday also provides sunshine but turns dramatically warmer. Thanks to windy conditions from the south, temperatures soar into the upper 40s. There may be a 20° difference or more between Saturday and Sunday!
Up and down next week:
The weather remains mild early next week, then settles into chilly territory as the week goes along.
Monday and Tuesday remain above freezing, but back in the 30s and 40s. There is a chance for a rain/snow mix by the end of Monday, followed by snow showers lasting into Tuesday.
The weather settles into the 20s on Wednesday, with temperatures staying at that level throughout the rest of next week.