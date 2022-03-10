Cold temperatures settle in before snow showers reach the area

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thursday kicks off dry with chilly temperatures before snow showers reach the Stateline this evening.
Thursday's snow:
Early this morning, temperatures have dipped into the lower 20's if not the upper teens. Wind chills have dropped into the single digits for some as well. The afternoon will only bring little improvement with forecast highs to reach the middle to upper 20's.
The first half of the day will stay dry as cloud cover will remain overhead. The early afternoon will also remain dry as snow showers will slowly creep towards our area.
Flurries to a light snow may begin as early as 3 p.m. with a majority of the snow arriving through the early evening. Light snow is likely to be seen areas furthest south, with flurries possible further north.
In terms of accumulations, places closer to I-88 may see up to one inch with just a dusting possible for the Illinois and Wisconsin border. Most of the snow showers will exit northern Illinois into the overnight hours as we'll stay dry into Friday morning.
Dry but colder:
After the snow exits, we'll stay dry for our Friday and the weekend, but much colder temperatures will settle in.
Forecast highs for Friday will climb into the middle 30's as mostly cloudy skies will take over. Once we head into Friday night, January-like temperatures will rush into the area with overnight lows falling into the single digits.
Wind chills will also drop anywhere to 5-15 degrees below zero Friday night into Saturday morning. Well below average temperatures return and stick around into the day for Saturday as forecast highs will only reach the middle 20's.
Along with the cold temperatures, sunshine will dominate all weekend long. The cold doesn't last long, thankfully, with an over 25-degree jump into Sunday. Temperatures will be back into the 50's for the end of our weekend.