Cold temperatures return

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The last week of April brings everything from a freeze warning, sunshine to even showers by the end of the week.
Frigid temperatures:
Kicking off the last week of April with chilly temperatures but dry conditions. Temperatures this morning have dropped into the middle 40's with cloud cover overhead. Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies with temperatures returning to the upper 40's by the afternoon.
The area will see a blast of cold air with temperatures crumbling tonight leading to a Freeze Warning. This warning will go into effect at midnight until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
With cloud cover expected to clear, temperatures may drop into the lower 30's if not upper 20's for some. Cover any sensitive plants or bring them indoors with areas of frost possible.
Monday will be the coldest day of the week as we'll be back into the 50's starting tomorrow.
Some improvement:
With frost possible into the morning, sunshine will quickly take over as mostly sunny skies are expected for Tuesday. Temperatures will climb into the lower 50's as we may see another chance for frost Tuesday night.
Overnight lows will fall into the lower 30's once again. Wednesday will be another day into the lower 50's with mostly cloudy skies making a comeback before we kick off another active stretch of weather for Thursday.
Overnight lows Wednesday night will fall into the middle 30's as we'll stay above freeze for the rest of the forecast.
By the end of the week, middle 50's and lower 60's will return as we also kick off an active stretch of weather.
Next chance:
With a dry first half of the week, chances for rain return into Wednesday night. A better chance for showers comes Thursday afternoon with light rain possible.
Some showers may spill over into Friday morning with another system bringing rain for the weekend.