Cold air slams into the Stateline Friday

We just got out of wintry temperatures but have to dive right back in this weekend.
For the rest of the night, light rain showers are with us for the most part. The rain picks up a little before 10 pm, giving us a soggy end to the day. After midnight, a few light snow showers mix in, but little to no snow accumulation is likely. Any wet weather should be out by sunrise.
As we head into Friday morning, blustery winds kick in and blow in extra chilly air. Northwesterly wind gusts may hit 40 mph before sunrise, then stay near 35 mph throughout the day.
Have the extra layers handy since the windy weather has a bite to it. Temperatures fall to the low 30s, while wind chills stay in the teens. We at least have a little sunshine to warm us up by the afternoon.
Some of the coldest air we've had for a little while settles in Saturday. In the morning, subzero wind chills are likely, then only the single digit wind chills are coming in the afternoon. Saturday turns back to cloudy but stays dry.
Sunday pulls us out of the extra chilly weather. We get slightly above freezing for highs under a bright sunny sky.
The warming trend continues from there. We hit the 50s with sunshine early next week, then could push 60 degrees under a rainy sky by the end of the week.