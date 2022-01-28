Cold air returns for Friday before temperatures warm into next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The cold air has spilled back into the area for the end of our week as they will warm into the first week of February.
Friday and weekend:
Kicking off our Friday with cold temperatures back in the area before we slightly warm into this weekend.
Friday morning saw temperatures fall into the single digits across the area, even wind chills had fallen below zero in a few spots. Mostly cloudy skies were seen early as cloud cover will gradually clear through the morning, as we'll welcome back the sunshine for our afternoon.
Temperatures later today will climb into the middle teens with wind chills in the lower single digits. Later tonight, however, will feel much cooler with overnight lows expected to fall into the negative single digits. Wind chills tonight, into early Saturday morning, will drop from -10° to -15° before recovering into late Saturday morning.
Forecast highs for tomorrow are expected to climb into the lower 20's with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will bring similar conditions with slightly more cloud cover. Sunday's high is forecasted to climb into the upper 20's before even warmer temperatures arrive for the start of February.
Next week:
We'll kick off a new week with much warmer conditions before active weather arrives for the middle of the week. Monday will bring back the 30's into the forecast with mostly cloudy but dry conditions.
By Tuesday, temperatures may hit 40 degrees for a mild day before active weather kicks off late on Tuesday.
We may see a wintry mix reach the area before temperatures drop to be cold enough to support a transition into snow for Wednesday morning. This system may linger into Thursday with a chance to see accumulating snow.
There are still may days between us and this active weather so details will still change. Keep an eye on the forecast with more information to come especially by the start of next week.