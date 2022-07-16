Cloudy weekend leads to a summerlike beginning of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a very soggy Friday, today has remained mostly cloudy. There is a chance for showers into this evening and into the day tomorrow.
Cooler Evening:
We have seen a cloudy and foggy start to the day and clouds have remained into the afternoon. Because of this we are seeing temperatures reaching into the mid 70's for the day which is about 10 degrees below average. Tonight we will drop back into the low to mid 60's with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a stray shower.
Plan on a mostly dry and quiet evening as well as a dry and quiet day tomorrow. However keep an eye to the sky and have the 13 Weather Authority app handy.
Second half of weekend:
Sunday is warmer than today, due to the sun peaking out from behind the clouds. We start the day similar to today with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 60's warming into the low 80's for the day.
While the day remains mostly dry there is a chance for some isolated showers and storms into the afternoon, clearing out by sunset allowing for a beautiful sunset tomorrow.
Back to Summer?:
After a soggy few days we see a high pressure move in, allowing for drier and seasonable conditions to return.
Monday sees high temperatures in the mid to upper 80's with plentiful sunshine. We see a shift in the wind allowing for a warmer day on Tuesday.
Muggy air moves in too, with Tuesday being the most hot and humid. Temperatures get into the upper 80's to low 90's with heat indices close to may get near 100 degrees.