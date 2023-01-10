Cloudy weather returns to the Stateline, rain could return

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After taking a 2-day break, we may get stuck under the clouds for a few days. We won't see much for wet weather, but that could appear more often moving forward.
We'll be under a mostly cloudy sky by Wednesday morning, then stay under an overcast sky through Friday. Temperatures won't suffer much Wednesday afternoon, with highs staying in the 40s. This is due to a warm front bringing in the clouds yet holding temperatures up.
Late Wednesday into Thursday, wet weather may return. Light rain showers slide in by Wednesday night, then become mixed with snow at times into Thursday morning. We likely won't see much for snow accumulations, but a light coating is possible.
After the weather system exits, temperatures fall off a little. Highs are back in the 30s Thursday, then fall to near freezing Friday.
We rebound a little this weekend with highs closer to 40 degrees by Sunday. Saturday may bring some sunshine back, then cloudy weather becomes the norm again starting Sunday.
Next week could turn active. Rain looks likely Monday, then several shower chances appear late in the week. The weather trends wetter than average weather throughout late January.