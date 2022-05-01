Cloudy Sunday leads to a rainy week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A cloudy afternoon is upon us here in northern Illinois, there is a chance for some clearing tonight. Otherwise, the upcoming week has multiple chances to see some rain.
Chilly Afternoon and Evening:
The cloudiness this afternoon has allowed the temperatures to remain rather chilly, across the Stateline we are seeing temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Southwesterly winds have also kept the area a little bit chilly this afternoon, gusts have been between 25 to 30 mph this afternoon.
Clouds continue into this evening although there is a chance for some clearing, if we do see clearing temperatures would drop and winds would calm down. Temperatures tonight stay in the upper 40s, if clearing occurs they will drop into the lower 40s. More seasonable temperatures are expected for Monday.
Start of the Work Week:
Monday starts with some sun however, as the day progresses skies get cloudier as our next system arrives in the area. If we see enough sun tomorrow temperatures could reach the low to mid 60s but with the increasing clouds the upper 50s to low 60s looks more reasonable.
As the day goes on clouds increase and by the late evening isolated showers are expected. Temperatures for Monday night remain in the upper 40s. More widespread steady rain is expected overnight into the early morning hours of Tuesday and continues throughout the day as well.
Soggy second half:
We dry out for the day on Wednesday allowing for us to see the sun and warmer temperatures in the low 60s. Clouds do return as another system moves in. This system is still a little too far out to give timeline of events, but rain is expected Thursday into Friday
After a rather soggy week, next weekend allows for temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 60s with sunny skies.