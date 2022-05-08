Cloudy Sunday kicks off a rather summery week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our summer-like pattern is shifting into gear as clouds continue to impact the area. Sunny skies and daily chances for showers and thunder occur into the week ahead.
Wrapping up the weekend:
Cloudy skies have led to cooler temperatures across the Stateline. Temperatures sit in the low 60s across the board with thick clouds overhead. These clouds stick around tonight allowing temperatures to stay in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy conditions pick up this afternoon into tomorrow as well. Gusts tonight could reach the 30 mph mark.
Temperatures continue their upward trend into the start of the week, by mid week we start to feel like summer.
Warming up:
A balmy work week is in store for us as temperatures begin to rise. In true summer fashion, our forecast sees sunny, warm and muggy days with the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon to evening hours. With that being said, plan accordingly if you have any outdoor activities planned for this week.
Monday kicks off the hot and humid pattern that we have been hinting at for the past few days. Skies remain sunny with a few pop up puffy clouds into the afternoon. Temperatures rise into the upper 70s to low 80s. While temperatures will be mild expect a nuisance southeasterly wind gusting to almost 40 mph at times. This could cause some dead twigs and smaller tree branches to fall so be aware of your surroundings!
Monday night we are keeping an eye on a cold front that will shift into the upper Midwest during the evening to overnight hours. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has most of northwestern Illinois in a thunderstorm risk with a tiny corner of Jo Davies county in a marginal (level 1 of 5) risk for the chance of an isolated severe thunderstorm. The SPC is forecasting for some hail, damaging winds and the chance of a tornado is possible.
Tuesday through at least Thursday are all very similar to Monday, except for the wind and SPC forecast. Skies remain sunny and temperatures for Tuesday warm into the upper 80s.Wednesday temperatures flirt with the 90s and Thursday we could actually see temperatures reach 90 degrees!
As these days go on, the chance for afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms goes up. Overnight temperatures stay in the upper 60s with the sticky feeling in the air.
Cooling Down:
We ease out of the heat and humidity by the end of the week into next weekend. Friday features sunny skies with temperatures still in the low 80s, a cold front moving in for the day Saturday brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast. Saturday cools to the 80s with showers expected.