Cloudy start to Memorial Day Weekend. Hot and humid conditions move in for the weekend.

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Clouds and cooler temperatures in store for the rest of the day today before we turn warm and sunny for the weekend ahead.
Cloudy Friday:
Cooler conditions stick around this afternoon as rain wraps up and clouds linger. If you are heading to the second week of City Market this afternoon, you might want to grab a light wind breaker as it will remain chilly. Temperatures are staying around the low 60s throughout the afternoon.
Clouds start to clear out tonight as the low-pressure system moves out and a high- pressure system moves into the area. With the light winds, clearing skies, and wet ground there could be some pockets of fog tonight into tomorrow morning as well. Overnight temperatures drop into the upper 40's to low 50's.
Drier conditions stick in the forecast for the weekend and into the week as well. Warmer weather is on its way for the long weekend!
Warmer Weekend:
The holiday weekend features plenty of sunshine, some humid conditions, and some afternoon breezes. With these warmer temperatures expected, make sure to grab the sunblock or sun hat if you plan on spending time outside.
Saturday, we could see some patchy fog with temperatures starting in the upper 40's to 50 degrees. As the fog burns off, skies turn mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 70's, with mostly sunny skies. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or rumble of thunder heading into the afternoon and evening, however the area remains dry.
Sunday will kick start the sticky-icky humid weather that continues into the work week. We warm a little bit more than Saturday with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80's, with dew points in the low to mid 60's.
By Memorial Day, we warm even more with high temperatures reaching 90 degrees. Skies remain sunny and dew points remain in the low to mid 60's.
heat safety and grab the sunblock if you plan to spend time outside.
Mid-week outlook:
Tuesday features another warm and sunny day; high temperatures could reach 90 degrees again. A cold front lingers to our west and doesn't arrive until Tuesday afternoon to evening hours.
Wednesday starts a bit cloudy as the front moves to the east and a few showers are possible too. Temperatures remain warm into the 80's. The rest of the week remains cooler and drier.