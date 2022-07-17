Cloudy skies exit the area making way for summer like conditions to return

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Most of the Stateline has seen a quiet and dry day other than a few isolated sprinkles this afternoon. We dry out tonight and see summer return for the week ahead.
Tonight into tomorrow:
Skies remained mostly cloudy today however the sun did pop out from time to time today which allowed for some warming. Temperatures this afternoon warmed into the upper 70's to low 80's across the area.
Scattered showers are now moving out of the area but there could be a stray shower lingering into the evening. We dry out and see gradual clearing into the overnight hours. Overall, expect a fantastic sunset tonight. Temperatures tonight drop back into the low to mid 60's with mostly clear skies. As clouds clear and mixing is involved we could see some patchy fog late tonight into tomorrow morning.
Summer returns:
We see a break in the pattern as a high pressure system moves in and gives us some dry and warm conditions for the next few days.
Monday the high pressure settles into the area allowing for temperatures to warm back into the upper 80's with sunny skies and light northwesterly breezes. As that high pressure shifts to the southeast we see a more southerly wind which will bring even warmer temperatures and hotter dew points.
Tuesday expect similar conditions to Monday except slightly warmer. Temperatures will get to the upper 80's to low 90's with dew points close to 70 degrees. Bringing back some sticky icky humidity with an already hot day.
Looking ahead:
A southerly breeze picks up into the afternoon giving some relief but not much. A cold front moves across the Plains and into the Midwest by Wednesday morning, if storms are able to develop expect some strong to severe winds and downpours into the early morning hours of Wednesday.
After the cold front passes we see temperatures return to average with mostly sunny skies. The end of the week could transition to a more active pattern with chances for showers and thunderstorms into the weekend.