Cloudy but warm temperatures continue into Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cloudy yet warm temperatures continue into the latter half of the weekend. Warm temperatures even continue into the week ahead.
Waking up this morning temperatures are in the upper 20's to low 30's with mostly cloudy skies. Unfortunately, skies remain cloudy throughout the whole day. There could be a few peeks of sunshine through the day, but we remain cloudy.
A high-pressure system moves in late tonight which could cause some clearing into the overnight hours. As clearing occurs a few pockets of fog could happen as we start the next work week.
Patchy fog continues into Monday morning as temperatures continue to be warm. By the afternoon, daytime highs get into the upper 30's to low 40's with mostly sunny skies and a noticeable wind that could gust up to 30 mph at times.
A quick passing shower could occur overnight Monday otherwise conditions remain similar for Tuesday. Skies remain partly sunny, and temperatures remain in the upper 30's to low 40's.
Springtime warmth continue into midweek as skies turn cloudy and a chance of a soaking rain by Thursday. We return to more seasonable temperatures by the end of the week.