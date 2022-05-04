Cloudy and soggy weather returns quickly

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The sunny weather didn't last long, with showers sliding back in Thursday afternoon. We won't have to go as long before seeing sunshine again.
Cool, rainy end:
After seeing sunshine for the first time in over a week, clouds and showers move right back in again.
Thursday begins cloudy and dry. Rain showers look to hold off until the middle of the afternoon. We'll have a steady light rain through the evening and early overnight. Temperatures manage to hold steady around 60 degrees, rather than dropping again.
The rain chances may hold on for Friday. Showers could become a little more scattered to spotty but be ready for some wet weather until the start of the weekend. Friday cools a couple of degrees and into the upper 50s.
Summer preview:
We won't have to wait as long for sunshine. Sunny weather returns this Saturday.
Saturday also marks the start of a warming pattern that gets us into summer territory by early next week. We won't feel that kind of heat this weekend, but we do trend in that direction.
Saturday warms into the upper 60s, then Sunday hits the low 70s. Sunday won't be as sunny, and there is a slight chance for rain.
Next week will be all about the summer weather. Windy conditions blow in highs in the low 80s Monday, then we could rise to the upper 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures relax to the low 80s for the rest of next week.
There are slight chances for rain between Tuesday and Wednesday, but otherwise plan on a very warm and dry week ahead.