Clouds return today with a chance for light snow overnight

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A low chance for snow moves in later tonight before a more impactful winter storm arrives later this week.
Monday morning is without a doubt off to a very cold start. Temperatures have dropped into the single digits with some feeling like we've dropped below zero.
Cloud cover will move in throughout the morning as we'll transition to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will begin to climb into the middle 20's as most of the day stays dry.
As we head into the evening and overnight hours, some flurries and light snow showers may move through. With temperatures warming a few degrees, we may see freezing drizzle into the morning on Tuesday.
Take caution early tomorrow, the afternoon will stay quiet even bringing a chance for some peaks of sunshine. Afternoon highs will reach for the upper 20's. A cold front will move through dropping temperatures overnight back into the single digits.
Wednesday will stay quiet with cooler temperatures settling in. By the afternoon, most locations will only see the lower 20's as we'll drop into the teens overnight.
With most of Wednesday staying quiet, that will quickly change as an impactful winter storm is expected to move late Wednesday early into Thursday.
Since we are a few days out, there are still may unknowns but here is what we do know. There is growing potential that a winter storm will reach us at the end of the week.
Significant snowfall is possible. Strong and possibility damaging winds will also take over. This may even lead to power outages. Bitter cold temperatures are also expected by the end of the week with wind chills potentially dropped 25 below zero into the Christmas weekend.
Plan ahead if you have any travel plans on Thursday or Friday, leave earlier in the week if you can. Stay tuned to the forecast for more details.