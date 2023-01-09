Clouds return to the forecast. Unsettled weather returns for the end of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) —The second week of 2023 remains dry and quiet with mild temperatures. Unsettled weather returns for the end of the week.
The sunshine finally broke out this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 30's to low 40's across the Stateline. Clouds unfortunately return for the evening hours, and temperatures drop slowly into the low 30s for the rest of the evening.
Patchy dense fog is a possibility tonight as well as a scattered light shower or drizzle late tonight into Tuesday morning. As temperatures drop back into the low 30s untreated surfaces could be slick so use caution later tonight and into tomorrow morning.
Tuesday and Wednesday remain mild with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures again remain warm in the low 40's. Our next system moves in for the evening hours of Wednesday into Thursday, there is a chance for some wintry mix however conditions are looking to stay dry for the time being.
Keep an eye on the forecast as conditions could change in the coming days. A cooler end of the week is expected before we see more warmth return for the weekend ahead.