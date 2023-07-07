 Skip to main content
Clouds move in before showers return this evening

Scattered rain moves in this evening and follows us into the morning

Most of Friday stays dry before a few showers move in later this evening and follow us into the start of the weekend.

weekend preview.png

Cloud cover increase as we head into the rest of our afternoon. Temperatures will reach for the upper 70's once again for a comfortable Friday. 

City Market Forecast v2.png

If you're heading out to City Market today, you'll notice more cloud cover. A few showers may move in. Scattered rain is expected as early as 7 p.m. with showers to continue overnight. 

The rain will begin to move out during the morning on Saturday as cloud cover will also exit as sunshine makes a comeback. 

Temperatures will remain in the upper 70's for Saturday as Sunday warms up to the low to middle 80's with sunshine to dominate. 

