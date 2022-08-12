Clouds and a few showers possible this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Similar to Friday, a few stray raindrops may fall Saturday. There is a chance, however, that rumbles of thunder may join in.
For the rest of Friday, the spotty light rain slowly dries up. We should be done with the rain by the end of the evening. Temperatures remain cool for this time of year and stay in the upper 60s. Overnight, conditions stay cloudy and dry with lows in the low 60s.
Saturday is similar to Friday, with mainly cloudy weather and a low chance for rain. This time around, however, temperatures warm up to around 80 degrees thanks to a warm front coming through.
Most of the day remains rain-free, then a trailing cold front may spark a few spotty showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two. Keep a close eye on the weather throughout the day, especially if you have outdoor plans.
By Sunday, we cool back down to the upper 70s with mainly cloudy weather. Monday may be a copy of Sunday, then we hover around 80 degrees with mainly sunny weather for the rest of next week.