...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Friday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.5
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Clouds and a few showers possible this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Similar to Friday, a few stray raindrops may fall Saturday. There is a chance, however, that rumbles of thunder may join in.

City Market Forecast v1.png

For the rest of Friday, the spotty light rain slowly dries up. We should be done with the rain by the end of the evening. Temperatures remain cool for this time of year and stay in the upper 60s. Overnight, conditions stay cloudy and dry with lows in the low 60s.

Saturday is similar to Friday, with mainly cloudy weather and a low chance for rain. This time around, however, temperatures warm up to around 80 degrees thanks to a warm front coming through. 

HRRR long range.png

Most of the day remains rain-free, then a trailing cold front may spark a few spotty showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two. Keep a close eye on the weather throughout the day, especially if you have outdoor plans.

weekend preview.png

By Sunday, we cool back down to the upper 70s with mainly cloudy weather. Monday may be a copy of Sunday, then we hover around 80 degrees with mainly sunny weather for the rest of next week.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

