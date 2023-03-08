Cloud cover dominates today ahead of a winter storm

Cloud cover dominates as Wednesday stays dry ahead of a winter storm potentially bringing several inches of snow.
Wednesday morning is off to a quiet start. Cloudy skies will dominate today as we stay dry. Temperatures will climb back into the middle 40's, very similar to the last few days.
You may notice a light breeze this afternoon as winds may gust up to 20 MPH. The overnight hours will remain dry and cloudy until the snow moves in on Thursday.
The entire Stateline will see a Winter Storm Watch go into effect tomorrow with several inches of snow possible along with breeze conditions bringing winds gusts up to 30 MPH.
The system will reach us into the afternoon on Thursday bringing snow showers through northern Illinois. The heaviest amounts are expected to fall near the IL/WI border but there are still a few uncertainties.
With temperatures staying slightly above freezing as this activity moves in, rain may mix in with the snow impacting snow totals. The track may also shift, even if it were to shift slightly it will make a difference on where the heavy snow falls.
Those closer to I-88 will likely see more rain mixed with snow leading to lower snow totals, however we may see the heavy snow drop closer to I-88 depending on how the track of the storm lines up.
There is also a chance for dry air to move in which will lower the amount of snow we will see. Some of these details may still change, stay tuned to the forecast for more!
The snow will come to an end into Friday morning but will bring slushy conditions on the roads for the morning commute. Plan accordingly for any Friday plans.
Saturday stays try until another chance for snow moves in overnight spilling over into Sunday morning. Minor accumulations are possible with the start of next week bringing back the sunshine.