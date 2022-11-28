Cloud cover builds in later today ahead of another chance for rain

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Areas of visibility under one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee and De Kalb Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to rapidly varying and low visibility, as well as slick spots underneath the fog caused by temperatures well below freezing. This includes during this morning's commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slick spots on some pavement is probable in places, with bridges and overpasses most vulnerable. This includes along Interstates 39, 80, 88, and 90 in far northern and north central Illinois. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Be alert for patchy slick spots on roads. &&