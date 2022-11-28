 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Areas of visibility under one quarter mile in dense
fog.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee and De Kalb
Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to rapidly varying
and low visibility, as well as slick spots underneath the fog
caused by temperatures well below freezing. This includes during
this morning's commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slick spots on some pavement is probable in
places, with bridges and overpasses most vulnerable. This
includes along Interstates 39, 80, 88, and 90 in far northern
and north central Illinois.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Be alert for patchy slick spots on roads.

&&

Cloud cover builds in later today ahead of another chance for rain

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a foggy start, Monday will stay quiet before active and mild weather moves tomorrow.

tonight 2.png

This morning brings a few impacts to our commute. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for most of our area that will expire at 8 a.m. With a late sunrise, some patchy fog may be noticed until 9 a.m. 

As surface temperatures have dropped below freezing, this has led to freezing fog bringing patchy slick spots on roads, parking lots, even sidewalks. These conditions will improve the further we get through the morning. 

Sunshine will be seen early as cloud cover will start to build in this afternoon as we transition to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the middle 40's as a slight breeze may also be noticed. Winds may gust up to 20 miles per hour. 

You may notice a light drizzle overnight and into the early morning on Tuesday. There will be lots of dry time into tomorrow before we see showers move in later into the evening and overnight hours. 

Euro short range.png

Temperatures will feel mild Tuesday as afternoon highs will reach the middle 50's. As we cool off overnight, the rain showers may transition into a rain/snow mix. With some disagreement in the models, stay tuned to the forecast for updated details. 

The activity will quickly move out as we'll stay dry into Wednesday, but breezy conditions will take over. Winds may gust between 35 to 45 miles per hour into the middle of the week. These breezy winds will slowly start to subside into Thursday. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

