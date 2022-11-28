Cloud cover builds in later today ahead of another chance for rain

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a foggy start, Monday will stay quiet before active and mild weather moves tomorrow.
This morning brings a few impacts to our commute. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for most of our area that will expire at 8 a.m. With a late sunrise, some patchy fog may be noticed until 9 a.m.
As surface temperatures have dropped below freezing, this has led to freezing fog bringing patchy slick spots on roads, parking lots, even sidewalks. These conditions will improve the further we get through the morning.
Sunshine will be seen early as cloud cover will start to build in this afternoon as we transition to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the middle 40's as a slight breeze may also be noticed. Winds may gust up to 20 miles per hour.
You may notice a light drizzle overnight and into the early morning on Tuesday. There will be lots of dry time into tomorrow before we see showers move in later into the evening and overnight hours.
Temperatures will feel mild Tuesday as afternoon highs will reach the middle 50's. As we cool off overnight, the rain showers may transition into a rain/snow mix. With some disagreement in the models, stay tuned to the forecast for updated details.
The activity will quickly move out as we'll stay dry into Wednesday, but breezy conditions will take over. Winds may gust between 35 to 45 miles per hour into the middle of the week. These breezy winds will slowly start to subside into Thursday.