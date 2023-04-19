Climate change is putting a strain on bees and our food supply

Without helpful honeybees, two-thirds of the food at our grocery store wouldn't make it to the shelves. As climate change pushes our weather to the extreme, honeybees struggle to keep up.
A warmer and more extreme climate lengthens the growing season, so bees may not be ready when plants start blooming weeks earlier than they used to. This can lead to places like apple orchards not getting pollinated in time to produce a bountiful crop. With plants blooming earlier or at different times than they used to, long gaps between when bees can collect nectar may form. This is like not being able to go to the grocery store for a couple weeks. A lack of food means beekeepers may need to provide supplemental feeding instead of the bees finding a continuous supply of food on their own.
Changes in the climate affects what crops can be planted locally, how long pests stick around, and changes to farming techniques. Farmers locally may have to start planting and farming like areas in Missouri or southern Illinois. This can lead to all sorts of complications for bees, like more pesticides being sprayed.
Bees thrive in hotter temperatures, but hotter weather can lead to more swarming, when half of the bees leave a hive in order to help cool it down.
Phillip Raines of Raines Honey Farm says if a swarm happens, "I lose half my workforce in my hives, I also lose honey production, or the bees that I need to pollinate the next crop that might be coming along. So managing those with the amount of boxes and the timing that we put boxes on to give them room is critical to watching the how the weather plays out."
There are ways you can help. Getting a pollinator packet of seeds from your local garden store and planting them in a patch in your backyard goes a long way.
"It helps all pollinators it helps butterflies, it helps moths, it'll help all your native bees, which there's you know, there's 1500 types of native bees across the entire country. But just if everybody just does a little bit of a pollinator plot, a rising tide will raise all ships," says Raines
Like with anything, buying local helps with a variety of things. It keeps revenue closer to home, helps local beekeepers, and cuts down on fossil fuel emissions related to shipping honey in from other areas of the world.